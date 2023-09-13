A-Rod Reportedly Ratted Out Fellow Stars to the Feds to Save His Own Ass
TATTLE TALE
A bombshell report revealed Wednesday that the scandal-laden New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez once snitched on other MLB players to the feds about their use of Biogenesis’ performance-enhancing drugs. Citing Drug Enforcement Administration documents, ESPN reported that Rodriguez, who was suspended for a season by MLB for doping at the time, ratted out his fellow players in 2014 while speaking under an immunity deal that shielded him from being prosecuted over anything he divulged. Rodriguez reportedly tattled on fellow all stars Manny Ramirez, Ryan Braun, and another player who was not named by ESPN. Rodriguez also admitted during the one-day sit down with agents that he took PEDs, which contrasted with what he was proclaiming publicly—that Biogenesis founder Anthony Bosch had set him up, tricking him into taking banned supplements without his knowledge. Rodriguez, who is now an analyst for the same network that aired out his dirty laundry on Wednesday, has not addressed the alleged snitching.