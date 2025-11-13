Alex Rodriguez’s Marriage Ended After Alleged Affair With Pop Star
Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis have opened up about the former MLB player’s affairs, including an alleged relationship with Madonna. The estranged couple met at a Miami gym in the late ’90s. Scurtis, a former teacher, says she did not know the MLB player was famous when they met. The two got married in 2002 and had two daughters before their marriage ended. Scurtis, 52, filed for divorce in 2008, citing emotional abandonment and an “extramarital affair,” according to Page Six. “[I] could have been more loyal… I could have been a better husband,” Rodriguez admitted on Alex vs ARod. The former Yankee player, 50, was rumored to be having an affair with global pop icon Madonna less than three months after their youngest daughter, Ella, was born. Though Rodriguez did not name Madonna, an article with the headline “A-Rod and Madonna Squeeze Play” was featured as they spoke about his infidelity on the HBO show. At the time, Madonna, then 50, was married to Guy Ritchie. She and the ex-shortstop denied the rumor. “At that point, we got divorced,” Scurtis said. She revealed the couple was in a “similar scenario” when their first daughter was born in 2004.