HEARTFELT
Alex Trebek Chokes Up on ‘Jeopardy!’ After Contestant’s ‘We Love You’ Message
Iconic Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was brought to tears Monday after a contestant used his final answer to write the message: “We love you, Alex.” During the Final Jeopardy round, Trebek asked contestants for their answers. When he got to Dhruv Gaur, the contestant revealed his heartfelt message. “That’s very kind of you, thank you,” Trebek said, his voice cracking. Gaur bet $1,995 of his $2,000 on the answer, meaning his “wrong” answer left him with $5. Gaur explained his thinking on Twitter after the episode aired, saying that, right before his message, Trebek shared that he was re-entering treatment for pancreatic cancer. “We were all hurting for him so badly... When Final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex.” Trebek was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the most advanced kind, in March. In September, he revealed that he would undergo more chemotherapy because the progress he made after the first round was short-lived.