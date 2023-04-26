Three Teens Arrested in Deadly Rock-Throwing Spree
CUFFED
Three 18-year-old men have been arrested in connection with the death of a young woman who was killed when a rock was thrown into the windshield of a car she was driving in Colorado, authorities said Wednesday. Alexa Bartell, 20, was killed last week on a road outside Denver. In a news release, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Bartell’s was the last vehicle hit in a rock-throwing spree involving the use of “large landscaping” stones which targeted multiple cars. The three teens were arrested overnight Tuesday and have been named as Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak. All of the men were detained at their homes in Arvada and are now facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, the sheriff’s office said.