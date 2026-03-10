Ivanka Trump’s Real Estate Brokers Found Guilty of Sex Trafficking
Three brothers accused of using their power and wealth to lure and sexually abuse dozens of women could face life in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking on Monday. The verdict against A-list real estate brokers Oren and Tal Alexander and their brother, Alon Alexander, followed a month-long trial that presented disturbing evidence that the trio drugged and raped several women and girls for more than a decade. Prosecutors accused the Alexanders, who are all in their late 30s, of taking videos and photos of their crimes. The prosecution team relied on the harrowing accounts of eleven victims to make their case. Before their arrest, Oren and Tal Alexander were powerful luxury real estate moguls with an extensive celebrity rolodex. Known as “The A Team,” their clients included Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Kanye West. The third brother, Alon, worked at the family’s private security firm after graduating law school. Their defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, argued the brothers’ conduct was consensual and that their sometimes “obnoxious” behavior was not criminal. Jay Clayton, Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor, said the sex crimes detailed in the trial “all too often go unreported and unpunished.” Following the guilty verdict, Agnifilo vowed to keep fighting. Sentencing for the Alexander brothers is set for Aug. 6.