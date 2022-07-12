U.S. Vet Held Captive by Russian Proxies Calls Mom in Apparently Coached Conversations, Report Says
P.O.W.
A U.S. military veteran captured by Russian forces in Ukraine told his family last week he is being held in solitary confinement but “doing fine” as American officials work to secure his release, The Washington Post reports. Alexander Drueke’s Friday call with his mother, which was recorded and shared with the Post, was his fifth chat with family since he and fellow American vet Andy Tai Huynh were captured in Kharkiv as they took part in the Ukrainian battle against Russia in June. Dianna Shaw, Drueke’s aunt, told the Post his calls home always come after he has spoken to State Department officials—and his remarks always seem scripted with vague answers to questions. “I’m doing fine. No real danger currently,” he was quoted telling her in the Friday call, before inquiring on “any new steps or progress” in negotiations for his release. For unknown reasons, Huynh has not yet spoken to his family or U.S. officials. Both have featured regularly in Russian propaganda videos, often spouting off the same criticisms of the U.S. and Ukraine as Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has labeled both men mercenaries and said they would support them getting the death penalty. Several other foreign volunteers captured by Russian forces have already been sentenced to death.