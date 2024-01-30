Hubby Arrested After Bodybuilding Influencer, 30, Found Dead
DUMPED
The body of popular fitness influencer Débora Michels, 30, known as Deby, was reportedly found covered in a red cloth outside her parents’ home in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on Friday. Police confirmed to local media that her husband Alexander Gunsch, 50, confessed to the killing after CCTV footage allegedly showed him placing his wife’s body outside her family’s home before fleeing in his car. The outlet said Gunsch allegedly told police he had grabbed Michels by the neck during an argument, lifted her up, and threw her against a wardrobe, knocking her unconscious. He reportedly told police he was taking her to the hospital when he realized she was dead, panicked, and decided to dump her body. Michels was allegedly set to leave her husband of 10 years before the incident.