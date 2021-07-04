Alexander Hamilton Had a Steamy Affair, Then Told the World All About It

Modern politicians use a variety of PR strategies when caught with their proverbial pants down. Some of the more recent include denying any affair has taken place (Bill Clinton “did not have sex with that woman”), spinning a story of having gone off-the-grid on a long, solo trip (Mark Sanford was just recharging alone in “exotic” Buenos Aires, he swears), or attempting to deflect suspicion by claiming your married aide is the father of your pregnant mistress’s child (that one was a John Edwards special).

What these wandering eyes of power didn’t do is make the decision to come clean very publicly on every last detail of their indiscretions—including printing copies of their love letters—when rumors began to swirl. Only one man can claim that bold and, from the standpoint of any communications adviser ever, idiotic move: Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton was the subject of the first political sex scandal in American history. In a twin distinction, he has also served as the cautionary tale for anyone who has found themselves in the spotlight for a high-profile impropriety ever since. He wrote the first entry in the “What Not To Do” playbook.