Alexander Hamilton Warned Us About Trump and Barr

Impeachment, as we have already seen, “will seldom fail to agitate the passions of the whole community, and to divide it into parties more or less friendly or inimical to the accused.”

“In many cases it will connect itself with the pre-existing factions, and will enlist all their animosities, partialities, influence, and interest on one side or the other, and in such cases there will always be the gravest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.”

Still, the framers of the Constitution gave Congress the power to impeach and remove the president from office for—as Alexander Hamilton argued in the Federalist Papers to make the case for ratification of that document by the states—“those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust. They are of a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated POLITICAL, as they relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to society itself.”