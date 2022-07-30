Jewish Buyer Purchases Hitler’s Gold Watch for $1.1 Million at Maryland Auction
BUT WHY THOUGH
An unidentified Jewish buyer paid $1.1 million for Hitler’s gold watch at a Maryland auction house, proving once again that Hitler fanboys apparently still exist. Original projections placed the watch selling for $2 million to $4 million, The Washington Post reported. Auctioneers say the watch was probably given to Hitler on his birthday in 1933 and then taken from his home by a French soldier in 1945. Bill Panagopulos, the auction house’s president, confirmed the buyer was a European Jew and said outrage from Jewish leaders about the auctions has caused people to send death threats to his family. “Many people donate [Nazi artifacts] to museums and institutions, as we have done,” Pangopulous said. “Others need the money, or simply choose to sell. That is not our decision.”