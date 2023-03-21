CHEAT SHEET
Alexander Skarsgard Is Officially a Dad
Alexander Skarsgard confirmed on Monday evening that he and his girlfriend Tuva Novotny have welcomed their first child together. The Swedish actor, 46, shared the happy news while attending the premiere of the final season of Succession at Lincoln Center in New York City, where he thanked a reporter for congratulating him and said he was enjoying being a father. Skarsgard, who plays tech CEO Lukas Matsson on Succession, also said he anticipated that viewers won’t expect how the show ends. “People will be very shocked, very surprised by the end of the season, for sure,” he said. “And I hope that people feel that the show leaves them on a high but also wanting more.”