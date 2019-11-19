DON’T WORRY
Vindman Reassures Soviet Immigrant Father: ‘Do Not Worry, I Will Be Fine for Telling the Truth’
At the end of his opening statement during Tuesday’s public impeachment hearings, National Security Council official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman thanked his father for fleeing the Soviet Union 40 years ago and bringing his family to America. At the same time, Vindman reassured his father that he’d be okay after testifying on President Trump’s pressure campaign to get Ukraine to investigate his domestic political rivals.
“Dad, I’m sitting here today, in the U.S. Capitol talking to our elected professionals—is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union,” Vindman said. “Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth."
Earlier in his opening remarks, the Iraq War veteran said it was “improper” for Trump to “demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and political opponent" while also decrying personal attacks against impeachment witnesses as “reprehensible.” It has also been reported that the Army is ready to move Vindman and his family if they're in "physical danger" following his testimony.