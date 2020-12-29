Alexander Vindman on Career-Ending Testimony Against Trump: I Regret Nothing
‘SERVED MY NATION’
Alexander Vindman—the retired Army Lt. Col. who was forced out of the military after his explosive testimony in the Trump impeachment inquiry last year—says he has absolutely no regrets about coming forward. Vindman testified that he felt compelled to complain about President Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president, during which Trump appeared to try to leverage aid for dirt on Joe Biden. Trump fired Vindman as the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council in February. Speaking to CNN, Vindman reflected: “I have no regrets about how things turned out. Yes, I left the military unforeseen... But I think my role may have been... more important in that I was able to do my part—defend this nation in a very meaningful manner and expose corruption by the chief executive.” He added: “I feel that in that regard that I have served my nation.”