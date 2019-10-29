CHEAT SHEET
‘AMERICA AT ITS BEST’
Alexander Vindman Was Featured in Ken Burns’ ‘America’ Series
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council official who twice raised concerns about the Trump administration pressuring Ukraine into investigations against political rivals, was featured in Ken Burns’ America series in the 1980s. In Burns’ documentary Statue of Liberty, a 10-year-old Vindman and his twin brother, Yevgeny, are seen sitting on a bench in Brighton Beach. One tells the camera they’re from Russia, while another says they’re from Kyiv. “Our mother died, so we went to Italy,” one said, “and then we came here.” According to The Washington Post, both Vindman twins ended up working in the Trump White House as NSC officials and serving in the U.S. Army. “I remember the Vindman boys fondly,” Ken Burns tweeted Tuesday. “Theirs is the story of America at its best.”
That hasn’t stopped a number of pundits from questioning Vindman’s allegiance to the U.S. “We also know he was born in the Soviet Union, immigrated with his family, young. He tends to feel simpatico with the Ukraine,” Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade said. CNN commentator Sean Duffy also suggested Vindman has an “affinity” for Ukraine. “He speaks Ukrainian. He came from the country and he wants to make sure they're safe and free,” he remarked.