Vindman’s Lawyer Accuses Trump of ‘Campaign of Intimidation’
Alexander Vindman’s lawyer accused President Trump of a “campaign of intimidation” after the president called the ousted lieutenant colonel “very insubordinate” on Saturday. “The President this morning made a series of obviously false statements concerning Lieutenant Colonel Vindman,” David Pressman said in a statement. “They conflict with the clear personnel record and the entirety of the impeachment record of which the President is well aware. While the most powerful man in the world continues his campaign of intimidation, while too many entrusted with political office continue to remain silent, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman continues his service to our country as a decorated, active duty member of our military.” Vindman, who testified against Trump in impeachment hearings, was escorted out of the White House by security on Friday after he was fired. Trump defended Vindman’s removal on Saturday, saying that he “reported contents of my ‘perfect’ calls incorrectly” and “was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement adhering to the chain of command and leaking information.”