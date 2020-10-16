Alexander Vindman’s Wife Accuses Donald Trump of Endangering Their Family
‘REALLY SCARED’
Rachel Vindman, wife of former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman, accused President Donald Trump of going after her family after her husband testified in Trump’s impeachment hearings. After his testimony, Rachel said that untrue stories began to spread on social media regarding emigration conspiracies about her husband, who is from the Ukraine. In a campaign ad by The Lincoln Project and VoteVets, she said that Trump amplified the fallacies through threats on Twitter and her home began to receive mail threats. She claimed her husband’s emails and work was surveilled, and he was later forced out of his position with the National Security Council. He later retired from the Army. “The most powerful man in the world came after our family,” Rachel said in the ad. “What happened to us can happen to anyone.”