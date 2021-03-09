Alexander Wang Accusers ‘Moving Forward’ After Designer Apologizes for Misconduct
‘I WILL DO BETTER’
Fashion designer Alexander Wang responded to sexual-abuse allegations, writing on Instagram that he “regret[s] acting in a way that caused [accusers] pain.”
This comes after lawyer Lisa Bloom announced she would represent 10 men who claimed Wang sexually harassed and abused them inside New York clubs and parties. Stories of Wang’s alleged misconduct began circulating on TikTok and in anonymous posts by industry watchdog Instagram accounts @DietPrada and @ShitModelMgmt.
Wang wrote, “A number of individuals have come forward recently to raise claims against me regarding my past personal behavior. I support their right to come forward, and I’ve listened carefully to what they had to say. It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain. While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors. Life is about learning and growth, and now that I know better, I will do better.”
Bloom, who did not respond to a request for comment, tweeted Monday night: “We have met with Alexander Wang and his team. My clients had the opportunity to speak their truth to him and expressed their pain and hurt. We acknowledge Mr. Wang’s apology and we are moving forward. We have no further comment on this matter.”
Wang had previously called the stories “lies” and “baseless and grotesquely false accusations.”