CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Alexander Zverev Ends Novak Djokovic’s Dreams of ‘Golden Slam’ in Tokyo
SLAMMED
Read it at The New York Times
After winning the first three Grand Slam tournaments of the year, Novak Djokovic arrived at the Tokyo Olympics determined to become the first man to win the “Golden Slam”—but Germany’s Alexander Zverev punctured that dream in Friday’s semifinals. The Serb looked to be well in control after taking the first set 6-1 and breaking Zverev’s serve early in the second, to put himself only three games from victory. Then, as The New York Times reported, Zverev unleashed his “booming serve” and “crushing forehand” to break Djokovic’s focus. In a Grand Slam-style five-setter, Djokovic might have fought back, but Zverev ran out the 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 winner. Steffi Graf remains the only player to have achieved the Golden Slam, in 1988.