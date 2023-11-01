Tennis Champion Fined for Physically Abusing Ex-Girlfriend
OFF-COURT
German tennis star Alexander Zverev has been ordered to pay a fine for physically abusing his ex-girlfriend, according to reports. The reigning Olympic men’s singles champion was issued with a penalty order and fines totaling around $475,000 after he was accused of harming the woman during an argument in Berlin in 2020. According to Reuters, Zverev’s alleged victim is Brenda Patea, the mother of his child (though they had separated by the time of their daughter’s birth in 2021). Under German law, a penalty order can be used by a public prosecutor’s office when a trial isn’t deemed necessary including in cases where allegations are supported by strong evidence or the case itself is simple. The defendant also has the right to contest the order—which Zverev has done after previously denying the claims—which will lead to a public trial. In a statement Tuesday, lawyers for the world No. 9 player called the order “scandalous.”