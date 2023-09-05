German Tennis Ace Has U.S. Open Fan Kicked Out Over ‘Hitler Phrase’
FOUL
A tennis fan was thrown out of a U.S. Open match early Tuesday after German player Alexander Zverev complained the man used “the most famous Hitler phrase there is in this world.” Zverev was serving in the fourth set of his match against Jannik Sinner when he walked over to chair umpire James Keothavong and pointed at the spectator in the crowd. Zverev accused the man of saying “the most famous Hitler phrase” and said it was “not acceptable.” The man was escorted out of the stadium shortly after. “He started singing the anthem of Hitler that was back in the day,” Zverev explained after the match. “It was ‘Deutschland über alles’ and it was a bit too much.” He added that he loves “when fans are emotional” during matches, but “I think me being German and not really proud of that history, it’s not really a great thing to do and I think him sitting in one of the front rows, I think a lot of people heard it.”