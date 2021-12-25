Cops Feared 13-Year-Old Ran Away. The Reality Was Much Worse.

COLD CASE

Alexandra Anaya was adored by all who knew her. More than 15 years after her mutilated body was found, no one’s been held to account.

Allison Quinn

News Editor

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/FBI handout

When Roxanne Heredia’s older sister vanished more than a decade ago, she was still too young to fear the worst.

“What I remember is just that one day she was here, and then one day she wasn’t, and we were looking for her, my mom was putting posters everywhere, looking everywhere, taking phone calls,” she recalled in an interview with The Daily Beast.

In those initial hours after 13-year-old Alexandra Anaya went missing on Aug. 13, 2005, police believed the teenager may have left her home in Hammond, Indiana, of her own accord.