AOC: I Didn’t Think That I Was Just Going to Be Killed During Capitol Riot
TERROR AND TRAUMA
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has opened up about the sheer terror she felt as she hid in her office as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, telling CNN that she feared that she was going to be raped. Ocasio-Cortez spoke to Dana Bash in an emotional interview that aired Monday night. Casting her mind back to what she felt during the riot, she said: “I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed... I thought other things were going to happen to me as well.” When Bash asked if she thought she was going to be raped, Ocasio-Cortez nodded in agreement. She was then asked if she thought her fear was due to her previous trauma of being sexually assaulted, and she said: “Survivors have a very strong set of skills. And the skills that are required as a survivor, the tools that you build for resilience, they come back in right away... And for me, I felt like those skills were coming right back so that I could survive.”