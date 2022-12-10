Alexandra Pelosi Says She Hasn’t Slept Since Her Father’s Attack
‘EMOTIONAL SCARS’
In an upcoming interview with CBS News, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra Pelosi, a documentary filmmaker, revealed that she hasn’t slept at all since her father was assaulted at his home in San Francisco, according to The Hill. Her father, Paul Pelosi, who was violently attacked in late October, is “getting better every day,” she said in the interview excerpt released on Friday. “The scars are healing. I mean, he looks like Frankenstein. The scars are healing, but I think the emotional scars, I don’t know if those ever heal,” she told CBS anchor John Dickerson. Pelosi condemned GOP lawmakers who “were laughing about it,” saying “nobody should think it is funny that an 82-year-old man got attacked in the middle of the night.” Her father, who is expected to make a full recovery after surgery for a skull fracture and right arm and hands injuries, appeared at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington on Sunday in his first appearance since the violent assault.