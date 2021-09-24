Woman Who Was ‘Acting Irrationally’ Arrested for Alleged Arson After Emerging From Raging Wildfire
FROM THE FLAMES
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of being the arsonist behind the explosive Fawn Fire in Northern California. At least 4,000 people have been forced to evacuate by the wind-whipped fire near Redding after it spread to 5,500 acres and destroyed dozens of buildings. In a statement, Cal Fire confirmed it believes the fire was started intentionally by a woman—identified as Alexandra Souverneva of Palo Alto—who was allegedly spotted “trespassing” and “acting irrationally” by staff at a nearby quarry shortly before the fire began Wednesday. That night, Cal Fire alleges that Souverneva “walked out of the brush near the fire line and approached firefighters stating she was dehydrated and needed medical treatment.” She was then interviewed officers who subsequently arrested her and recommended charges of “arson to wildland.” She has been booked into a Shasta County jail.