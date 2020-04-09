Chicago Woman Shot Dead While Social Distancing in Line
A Chicago woman was shot dead while social distancing in a line outside of a 7-Eleven Tuesday night, The Chicago Tribune reports. Alexandria Baute was reportedly standing outside of the convenience store at around 8 p.m. with a friend, as they waited to buy cigarettes. Baute’s friend stepped away from the line to lock his bike, and when he turned around he saw her fall to the ground. He reportedly rolled her over and saw she was bleeding from the mouth. Emergency responders took Baute to a local hospital and tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. According to police, an individual fired eight rounds a few blocks west of where Baute was standing, but it’s unclear if the two incidents are connected. No arrests have been made, and no potential motive has been found. The shooting was one of eight homicides that happened in the city Tuesday, the deadliest day for the city in almost two years.
“She was awesome,’’ her dad, Jeffrey Baute, told the Tribune. “She was vibrant and happy. Full of life, independent and stubborn. She wanted to make people happy and to live life and to be happy.’’