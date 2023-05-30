AOC Says Musk Has Boosted ‘Fake Account’ Imitating Her on Twitter
‘BE CAREFUL’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said she was “assessing with my team how to move forward” after a “fake account” impersonating her on Twitter went viral. “The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility,” she tweeted. “It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread.” While AOC didn’t specify the account, it appears to be @AOCpress or “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody),” whose tweet joking “This might be the wine talking, but I’ve got a crush on @elonmusk” blew up over the weekend. A community note on the tweet quickly clarified that the account was a parody, as its display name and bio clearly indicated, although the note said “most phone resolutions truncate long display names, and could be misleading for most.” The parody account has a paid blue check mark, while AOC’s real account has a gray check for government officials. Twitter CEO Elon Musk previously banned accounts that impersonate others without a “parody” label after a flood of tweeters used the chaotic blue-check rollout to impersonate Musk.