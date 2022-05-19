AOC Confirms She’s Getting Hitched to Her Longtime Boyfriend
WEDDING BELLS
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) confirmed to Insider that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Riley Roberts. “We got engaged last month in my family’s hometown in Puerto Rico,” she wrote on Twitter. “No future details yet, we’re taking some space to savor this time before diving into planning.” The two met as undergrads at Boston University and have been dating for a number of years, though they briefly broke up after graduating. According to Rachel Lears, the filmmaker behind a documentary about Ocasio-Cortez’s primary, Roberts has been a consistent supporter of the congresswoman’s political career. “Everything from the emotional to the strategic to the practical, he has been a really important partner to her,” Lears said.