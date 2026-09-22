Dem Star Drops Bombshell on 2028 Ambitions

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is openly weighing a 2028 run for either the White House or Senate.

The progressive congresswoman, 36, told The New York Times that she is doing mental “math” as she considers whether to launch a bid for either office.

“Every element of this is something that’s within consideration,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly been floated as a potential challenger to longtime New York Senator Chuck Schumer, whose seat is up for reelection in 2028, and has been the center of speculation regarding a possible presidential run.

At 29, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman elected to Congress. REUTERS/Eric Lee

However, polls show that Ocasio-Cortez faces low favorability ratings that could hinder a future White House bid. In a July CNN/SSRS survey, the New York congresswoman’s national favorability rating stood at just around 26 percent, with her unfavorable rating as high as 36 percent.

“There’s an argument that some make that this is a very unique political window and, oftentimes in politics, you do only get one shot,” she told The Times. “And you don’t—and just in life in general—life doesn’t wait for you to be ready for things. Sometimes life just makes things ready for you.”

As she weighs her options, Ocasio-Cortez said she is also considering her identity and how it may impact her chances.

“I’m not naïve to the fact that we are living under a very regressive administration, and I happen to be a woman, and I, you know, happen to be Latina,” she said. “And I think that there’s a lot of conversation about electability, and I don’t kind of shy away from those realities.”

Ocasio-Cortez made headlines over the summer with a series of candid Instagram posts announcing her decision to freeze her eggs. The decision drew backlash from Republicans, including MAGA influencer Laura Loomer, who called the move a “political stunt.”

Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris’ losses were also front of mind for Ocasio-Cortez.

“This country has never elected a female president. Why are we pretending that this is not a factor?” she said. “That doesn’t make it impossible, but to act as though it’s not a factor in anything ever is really a form of, like, denialism.”

Ocasio-Cortez is one of the most prominent progressives in Congress. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz

Ocasio-Cortez told The Times that she had discussed a potential presidential campaign with Harris, who is also weighing a 2028 run, but declined to describe their conversations.

The congresswoman also didn’t rule out challenging longtime New York senator Chuck Schumer, who has not announced whether he will run for reelection in 2028.

Asked about whether she would still challenge Schumer if Democrats win back the Senate majority, Ocasio-Cortez said the decision wouldn’t “come down to deference.”