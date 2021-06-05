AOC Endorses Maya Wiley for NYC Mayor
‘MY NO. 1’
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) endorsed Maya Wiley in her bid for New York City mayor, giving the lawyer activist a potentially huge boost in a topsy-turvy race. “Maya Wiley grew up in the movement,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a press conference to announce the highly sought-after endorsement in the Democratic primary set for June 22. “My No. 1 is Maya Wiley.” In polling, Wiley currently lags behind frontrunners Kathryn Garcia, Andrew Yang and Eric Adams, but has picked up steam in recent days. On Friday, she was fully endorsed by the progressive Working Families Party and three state legislators, two of whom had previously endorsed City Comptroller Scott Stringer before he was accused of sexual harassment. A senior adviser to candidate Dianne Morales has also defected to Wiley’s camp.