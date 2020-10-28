Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in Vanity Fair Cover Story, Says the GOP’s Election Boogeyman Is Always a Woman

Read it at Vanity Fair
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) isn’t surprised that her name is never far from President Donald Trump’s lips this election cycle. In a feature-length interview with Vanity Fair, the congresswoman discussed the level of abuse she’s faced—even saying at one point that she thought she couldn’t live with it and would be unable to run for re-election. She said that sees the abuse as part of a decades-long pattern followed by Republicans in every election. “It’s not an accident that, every cycle, the boogeyman of the Democrats is a woman,” she said. “A couple of cycles ago, it was Pelosi. Then it was Hillary, and now it’s me.” Depressingly, Ocasio-Cortez now seems to be used to the death threats she now faces every day, going on to say: “My family’s very spiritual... When ya go, ya go.”