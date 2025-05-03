AOC Is Literally Haunting J.D. Vance’s ‘Nightmares’

Vice President J.D. Vance gave more credence to the notion that New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez really is a boogeyman to conservatives.

The Democratic lawmaker—as president—would be “the stuff of nightmares,” Vance said in Fox News interview Friday.

When asked about the 2028 presidential race, Vance preferred not to imagine the congresswoman in the Oval Office.

“President AOC: the stuff of nightmares,” he told Bret Baier, laughing. “You’ve ruined my sleep for this evening.”

As for whether or not Ocasio-Cortez, who set a new personal fundraising record last month despite not even announcing any candidacy for higher office, was the Democrats’ “new leader,” Vance wouldn’t put her in that spot.

“I think to the extent the Democrats have a leader, Donald J. Trump is the leader of the Democratic Party, because they’re just against everything that he does,” Vance said.

“I mean, who could possibly disagree with rebuilding American manufacturing and ensuring the steel workers have higher wages and better jobs? But any time Donald Trump does anything, they have this emotional response, they have to be against it,” he continued.

“They don’t have real leadership,” Vance claimed.

“That’s why I’m not too concerned about 2028, because if I wake up in a fantasy world where the Democrats actually have constructive ideas about how to govern this country, that will actually be a good thing. But in the world that we live in, where they’re anti-Trump about everything, the politics of 2028 will take care of themselves,” Vance said, effectively punting when confronted with Trump’s repeated mentions of running for a third term, which is unconstitutional.