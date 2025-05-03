Politics

AOC Is Literally Haunting J.D. Vance’s ‘Nightmares’

BOO

The vice president shuddered at the thought of Ocasio-Cortez in the White House.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt

Vice President J.D. Vance gave more credence to the notion that New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez really is a boogeyman to conservatives.

The Democratic lawmaker—as president—would be “the stuff of nightmares,” Vance said in Fox News interview Friday.

When asked about the 2028 presidential race, Vance preferred not to imagine the congresswoman in the Oval Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin McCarthy Predicts AOC as the Future of the Dem Party CRYSTAL BALL
Catherine Bouris
Kevin McCarthy and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

“President AOC: the stuff of nightmares,” he told Bret Baier, laughing. “You’ve ruined my sleep for this evening.”

As for whether or not Ocasio-Cortez, who set a new personal fundraising record last month despite not even announcing any candidacy for higher office, was the Democrats’ “new leader,” Vance wouldn’t put her in that spot.

“I think to the extent the Democrats have a leader, Donald J. Trump is the leader of the Democratic Party, because they’re just against everything that he does,” Vance said.

Ex-Trump Official Warns: ‘Do Not Underestimate AOC’ in 2028CREDIT WHERE IT’S DUE
William Vaillancourt
Monica Crowley

“I mean, who could possibly disagree with rebuilding American manufacturing and ensuring the steel workers have higher wages and better jobs? But any time Donald Trump does anything, they have this emotional response, they have to be against it,” he continued.

“They don’t have real leadership,” Vance claimed.

AOC Rakes in Record-Breaking Fundraising Sum in 3 MonthsON THE RISE
Isabel van Brugen
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building.

“That’s why I’m not too concerned about 2028, because if I wake up in a fantasy world where the Democrats actually have constructive ideas about how to govern this country, that will actually be a good thing. But in the world that we live in, where they’re anti-Trump about everything, the politics of 2028 will take care of themselves,” Vance said, effectively punting when confronted with Trump’s repeated mentions of running for a third term, which is unconstitutional.

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsSupreme Court Justice Gets Standing Ovation for Breaking Cover to Attack Trump
Tom Sanders
Politics‘Complete Moron’ Trump Announces WWII Victory Day on Wrong Date
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsTrump Takes a Surprise Dig at Elon Musk After Tesla CEO’s White House Exit
Matt Young
CongressTop Dem’s Aides Blow Whistle on His Disturbing Mental State
Sarah Ewall-Wice
PoliticsTrump Is Plotting Shock-and-Awe ‘Purge’ of White House Staff
Julia Ornedo