AOC Mocks Lauren Boebert for Her Birth Control Story
IRONIC
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) shared an ironic personal story on Tuesday about why she quit birth control. “I left a prescription at a pharmacy once. Boebert said at a House Oversight hearing on drug prices. “I went to get birth control, and I was there at the counter and went to pay for it, and the price was very, very high … I said, ‘It’s cheaper to have a kid.’ And I left it there, and now I have my third son.” Fellow Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) couldn’t help but mock the tale given Boebert’s past. “And then she voted against the right to contraception so she could double this problem and give it to the next person,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to a clip of Boebert’s comments. Boebert, who has stood staunchly against reproductive freedom, is preparing to become a grandmother at just 36 years of age. She voted against the Right to Contraception Act in July, 2022.