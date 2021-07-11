AOC Mocks Lauren Boebert’s CPAC Rant Against Gov’t Benefits
‘Tell ‘EM Loud and Proud Girl’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took to Twitter late Saturday to mock Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) for demanding that the “government” back off with its various “benefits” and “welfare” during the coronavirus pandemic. The QAnon-curious congresswoman had riled up the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas with a bizarre speech in which she came out firmly against government assistance. “We’re here to tell the government we don’t want your benefits, we don’t want your welfare. Don’t come knocking on my door with your Fauci ouchi, you leave us the hell alone,” Boebert said to applause at the conservative confab.
Ocasio-Cortez offered a scathing response to what she described as Boebert’s “good ol conservative values.” “Tell ‘em loud and proud girl! GOP will strip your unemployment protections and dismantle any semblance of a public safety net we have left! Then make working people pay way more for everything on low wages while Wall St gets a meal ticket!” she tweeted. Millions of Americans have benefited from assistance provided by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic, including enhanced unemployment benefits and three rounds of stimulus checks.