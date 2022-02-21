LBGTQ Activists Slam AOC’s Proposal to Rename Local Post Office

LGBTQ activists in Queens are up in arms about a proposal by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to rename a local post office that currently honors the founders of a group for parents of lesbian and gay children. “How dare she put our community’s heritage up for a popularity contest or a vote,” advocate Allen Roskoff told the New York Daily News. “We are outraged.” Ocasio-Cortez was seeking public input on a new name for the Jeanne and Jules Manford Post Office, which her rep said “seemed like a small but interesting way to engage our community in the legislative process.” The congresswoman’s office said the renaming idea was sparked by a suggestion that it honor LGBTQ activist Lorena Borjas. But former Councilman Daniell Dromm, who helped get it named for the Manfords just five years ago, fumed: “Is it that she doesn’t know our history? Did they not check to see who the post office is named after right now? Does she not know who Jeanne Manford was?”
