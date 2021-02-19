AOC Raises $1 Million for Texas Crisis Relief as Ted Cruz Fumbles Cancun Damage Control

Read it at Twitter
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) announced late Thursday that she and others had raised $1 million for Texas charities assisting with relief efforts against the ongoing winter storm crisis there. The fundraiser benefitted charities targeting homelessness, care for the elderly, and food insecurity. Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), an elected official who represents Texas, spent Thursday night fumbling damage control over a trip he had taken to Cancun on Wednesday, which he had tried to justify by saying he had only planned to vacation for one night to drop off his daughters. He later admitted that he had intended to stay through the weekend and that the trip had been “a mistake.”