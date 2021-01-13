AOC: ‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’ During Capitol Riot
‘TRAUMATIZING’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) revealed during a live stream with her Instagram followers on Tuesday night that there were “traumatizing” moments during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol when she legitimately feared for her life.
The congresswoman spoke about a “very close encounter” with the insurrectionists during which she said, “I thought I was going to die.” At another point, she said, “I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive.”
“I didn’t even feel safe going to that extraction point because there were QAnon and white supremacist members of Congress who I felt would disclose my location and create opportunities to allow me to be hurt,” she said, adding that she “didn’t feel safe around other members of Congress.”
Ocasio-Cortez was among the first members of Congress to call for President Trump to be impeached for a second time for inciting the riot and pushed back against Republicans over the weekend for claiming such a move would imperil unity. “The process of healing is separate and in fact requires accountability,” she told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, “because without it, it will happen again.”