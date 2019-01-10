CHEAT SHEET
‘MATTER OF TIME’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams ‘Disgusting’ Site for Fake Nude Pic
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has hit out at The Daily Caller after it published a fake nude picture of her in a bathtub with a misleading headline. The picture’s authenticity had already been debunked, but the conservative news site published the photo with the headline: “Here’s the photo some people described as a nude selfie of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.” The photo had been circulating on the internet for a month and has been shown to have been falsely linked to Ocasio-Cortez by a Reddit user. The rising star of the Democratic Party hit out at the story late Wednesday. She said such an attack on her was just “a matter of time” and wrote on Twitter that this was proof “women in leadership face more scrutiny. Period.” She went on: “For those out of the loop, Republicans began to circulate a fake nude photo of me. The @DailyCaller reposted it (!) and refused to indicate it was fake in the title as well.” Ocasio-Cortez, who became the youngest U.S. congresswoman ever to be sworn in last week, has already faced several attempts to delegitimize her—including last week’s resurfacing of a dance video she made while at college.