AOC Torches ‘Collection of Wet Toothpicks’ Gosar After Cringey Anime Clip of GOP Rep Killing Her
‘COULDN’T OPEN A PICKLE JAR’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has issued a withering response to Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) after he posted a cringeworthy anime clip that showed him killing her. Gosar’s clip depicted himself as the hero of Japanese anime series Attack on Titan, and it showed him slaying Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden with swords. The clip was flagged as “hateful conduct” by Twitter, and now Ocasio-Cortez has responded after landing in Scotland for the COP26 conference. “While I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me,” she wrote. The congresswoman predicted Gosar will face “no consequences” for his post, and added: “This dude is a just a collection of wet toothpicks anyway. White supremacy is for extremely fragile people & sad men like him, whose self concept relies on the myth that he was born superior because deep down he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself.” Gosar’s digital director, Jessica Lycos, defended the video, writing in a statement: “Everyone needs to relax.”