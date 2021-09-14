Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wears ‘Tax the Rich’ Dress at Met Gala
Making her first appearance at the Met Gala on Monday night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) rolled into the annual fundraiser wearing a long white dress with the words “Tax the Rich” scrawled in large red letters across the back.
The gown’s designer Aurora James, founder and creative director of Brother Vellies, told Vogue, “We must always continue to push ourselves, push our colleagues, push the culture and push the country forward. Fashion is changing, America is changing. And as far as this theme goes, I think Alexandria and I are a great embodiment of the language fashion needs to consider adding to the general lexicon as we work towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and empowered future.”
“We really started having a conversation about what it means to be a working class women of color at the Met,” the congresswoman added on the red carpet. “And we said we can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions.”