AOC Won’t Run for Senate Against Gillibrand: Report
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand won’t have to sweat a primary challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “She is not planning to run for Senate in 2024. She is not planning to primary Gillibrand,” Lauren Hitt, AOC’s spokesperson, told Politico. This was the second round of speculation surrounding AOC taking on one of the Empire State’s Democratic senators. In 2022, there was consistent chatter in quarters of the left in New York that the 33-year-old congresswoman would take on Sen. Chuck Schumer. As The Daily Beast reported in March, Gillibrand was warning donors that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo might enter the race, but so far, she’s managed to clear the field.