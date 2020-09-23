Nerve Agent Attack Victim Alexei Navalny Discharged From Hospital After 32 Days
‘COMPLETE RECOVERY POSSIBLE’
If, as has been alleged, the Kremlin ordered the nerve-agent attack on arch Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny, then its hit job has officially failed. The German hospital where the Russian opposition leader has been treated for the past four weeks confirmed Wednesday morning that he has been discharged. In a statement, the Charité hospital in Berlin said: “The patient’s condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care... Based on the patient’s progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible. However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning.” In his last Instagram post Tuesday, Navalny mocked Putin following reports that he told French President Emmanuel Macron that Navalny had poisoned himself.