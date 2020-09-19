Navalny Walks Down Flight of Stairs After Coming Off Ventilator Following Poisoning

CHEAT SHEET
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been photographed walking down a flight of stairs, days after Berlin doctors took him off a ventilator. He says that he’s on a “clear path” to recovery, according to The Guardian. Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was mysteriously poisoned last month in Siberia. “There are many problems yet to be solved but amazing doctors from the Charité hospital have solved the main one,” Navalny said in an Instagram post. “They turned me from a ‘technically alive human being’ into someone who has high chances to become…a man who can quickly scroll Instagram and understands without thinking where to put his likes.”