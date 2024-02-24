Navalny’s Body Is FINALLY Released to His Mother
BACK WHERE HE BELONGS
The body of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been returned to his mother, Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said Saturday. “Alexey’s body was handed over to his mother. Many thanks to all those who demanded this with us,” she posted on social media. “Lyudmila Ivanovna is still in Salekhard. The funeral is still pending. We do not know if the authorities will interfere to carry it out as the family wants and as Alexey deserves. We will inform you as soon as there is news,” she added. In a video released Thursday, Navalnaya detailed threats she said investigators were making in regards to her son’s body. “Looking me in the eye, they told me if I don’t agree to a secret burial, they will do something to my son’s body,” she said. Navalnaya had filed a lawsuit to demand the release of her son’s body.President Joe Biden, who visited Navalny’s widow and daughter this week, has said there is “no doubt” that his demise came as a “consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did.”