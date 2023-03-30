Mom of Flo Rida’s Son Sues Landlord Over His Window Plunge

CHEAT SHEET
The mother of Flo Rida’s son is suing her landlord after the 6-year-old fell out a five-story window, suffering severe injuries that have left him in the ICU. Alexis Adams alleges in court papers that the management of the New Jersey building did not install proper window guards that would have prevented the accident. The child, Zohar Dillard, who has special needs, ended up with a shattered pelvis, other fractures, a liver laceration, internal bleeding, and collapsed lungs. “As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare,” Adams said according to The Daily Voice. “My heart is broken into a million pieces. It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could’ve been avoided.”