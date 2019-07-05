CHEAT SHEET
RESURRECTION
Man Turns Up at Family Barbecue After Being Declared Dead
A family has been left shocked after a beloved relative—who they believed had died in hospice care—showed up at a friend’s barbecue. ABC News reports that the surprise appearance came after plans had been made for the man's funeral. It appears to be a fatal case of mistaken identity. An injured and unidentified man was taken to a hospital in Chicago, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday, and was identified by cops as Alfonso Bennett despite disfiguring injuries. Bennett’s family insisted to doctors that the patient didn’t look like their relative, but were told they were in denial, according to the suit. They reluctantly removed him from a respirator on advice of doctors and grieved when he died three days on. Then, with funeral plans underway, Bennett, who was out of state for the whole ordeal, returned to town and showed up at a friend’s barbecue, completely unaware of what had happened. Authorities later identified the man as 68-year-old Elisha Brittmann, and only at that point were Brittmann’s family informed of his death.