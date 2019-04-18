New Zealand Diplomat Found Guilty of Planting Camera in Unisex U.S. Embassy Toilet

A former top-tanking New Zealand official has been found guilty of planting a secret camera in a unisex bathroom at the country's U.S. embassy. Alfred Keating was the highest ranking official at New Zealand's embassy in Washington D.C. when the camera was discovered in 2017. Auckland District Court heard earlier this month that the camera was hidden in a heating duct and was only found by a staff member when the device fell onto the floor and they spotted a tiny camera lens. It was covered in a layer of dust which suggested it had been there for some time. New Zealand police found over 700 deleted files and 20 existing files on the memory card, including 19 images of people using the bathroom. Keating's DNA matched traces found on the memory card in the camera. He now faces up to 18 months in prison and will be sentenced on 25 June.