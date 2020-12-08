Alfred Molina and Doctor Octopus Are Coming Back for ‘Spider-Man 3’
LOVE TO HATE HIM
Friends, if you’ve caught the faint echo of distant screaming on the horizon, not to worry; it’s probably just Spider-Man fans reacting to today’s incredible news: Alfred Molina will return in Marvel and Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man 3 film as the unforgettable Doctor Octopus.
As The Hollywood Reporter notes, bringing in Molina’s metal-armed, fan favorite villain from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 to spar with our latest Spider-Man, Tom Holland, will unite three generations of Spidey flicks, as Jamie Foxx, who played Electro in 2014’s Andrew Garfield-starring Amazing Spider-Man 2, will also be on hand. Jon Watts—who directed both previous Holland films— is back in the director’s chair, and frequent stars including Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon are all returning, THR reports. Also in the mix? Benedict Cumberbatch, who will appear as Doctor Strange. The film is set for Dec. 17, 2021.