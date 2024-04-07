Here’s Why Michelin-Star Chefs Are Obsessed With This Algae Cooking Oil
SUSTAINABLE COOKING
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
We may have just found the most superior cooking oil on the market, and you’ve probably never heard of it. No, it’s not your locally sourced, small-batch olive or avocado oil—it’s derived from algae. Algae Cooking Club’s chef-grade Algae Cooking Oil is a neutral cooking oil (which means it doesn’t mask the flavors of the food) that’s better for your gut health and the planet compared to most leading oils in the market. It’s no wonder Michelin Chef Daniel Humm, a three-star chef, has named it one of the products he can’t live without. The Algae Cooking Oil’s mild flavor is slightly buttery, enhancing the flavor of your favorite dishes without overpowering them.
Algae Cooking Club Algae Oil
Unlike olive oil, this algae oil has a smoke point of 535 degrees and excels at high heat, resulting in optimal flavors and textures. Even better, it’s as effective at keeping your pots and pans non-stick as vegetable oil. Bye-bye, burnt bottom pans. We also love that the Algae Cooking Oil offers the highest composition of healthy Omega-9 fats with the lowest level of Omega-6 fats compared to olive oil and avocado oil, offering potential anti-inflammatory and cardiovascular benefits. Best of all? Algae oil may be the most sustainable cooking oil yet. With the ever-evolving climate change crisis, farming practices have been under fire to make much-needed changes. Algae Oil requires less time, water, and land for production, reducing carbon emissions to nearly half of canola and avocado oil while only taking three days for the fermentation process to occur. If you’re in the market for a new cooking oil, it’s time to upgrade to algae.