Soccer Star Apologizes After Reposting Antisemitic Message
STEPPING IN IT
Algerian soccer player Youcef Atal is under fire after he allegedly posted an antisemitic video on Instagram following Hamas’ attacks on Israel. According to the Associated Press, the Nice public prosecutor’s office announced that it had launched an investigation into the soccer star, who currently plays for the Ligue 1 team Nice in France, for “defending terrorism” and “public incitement to hatred or violence because of a particular religion.” Atal has since deleted the post, which contained a clip of a Palestinian preacher calling on god to “send Jewish people a dark day” amid Israel’s brutal bombing campaign in Gaza. “I am aware that my publication shocked people, which was not my intention, and I apologize for that,” he wrote on instagram. According to the BBC, the French Football Federation ethics council is also reviewing the matter with FFF President Philippe Diallo stating, “Hate speech will not be allowed.”