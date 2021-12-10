WASHINGTON, D.C.—Jan. 6 organizer and “Stop the Steal” leader Ali Alexander appeared Thursday morning at a federal office building to be deposed by the House select committee tasked with investigating the Capitol riot.

By the end of Alexander’s eight-hour closed-door deposition, he left with more legal troubles on his hands than when he arrived—as two eager process servers affiliated with the same legal matter stood ready to hand-deliver him documents after he emerged from the deposition.

“Mr. Alexander, I have a summons for you. I have a summons for you,” one of the process servers said. “Please know this is a valid service of process.”

The far-right activist then made a beeline for his waiting ride while being tailed by the process server. “I have a summons for you. Please take it,” the server added, “or I’m just going to have to leave it on the hood of your car.”

Alexander replied to the prospects of the legal paperwork being left on the front hood of the vehicle, “That’s an Uber!”

The Daily Beast confirmed the Thursday evening event’s legitimacy but could not confirm what civil matter the served legal documents are pertaining to.

Then the Jan. 6 organizer’s lawyers, nearing the vehicle, stepped in. “What is that for?” one of Alexander’s lawyers asked the process server. “Don’t throw anything at him. Treat him with respect,” the attorney added. “I am asking you a question.”

Unfazed by the lawyer’s inquiries, the process server placed the legal documents inside the car after Alexander got in, adding, “You’ve been served, sir.”

Alexander’s eight-hour deposition at the Thomas P. O’Neill Jr. Federal Building came to a close Thursday at 6 p.m. The deposition was the first public appearance the far-right activist has made in nearly a year, despite frequently partaking in unhinged calls with his supporters on Telegram during that time.

Neither Alexander nor his lawyer returned multiple requests for comment from The Daily Beast.